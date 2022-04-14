Delhi govt issues advisory for pvt schools in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi had issued an advisory to all private schools in the national capital in wake of rising COVID-19 cases. It has advised private schools to take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections.

It has stated that if any COVID case is noticed or reported to the school authority the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school, or the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for the time being.

"It has come to the knowledge of the department through print media and other sources that COVID infection is again spreading in NCR and positivity rate has increased in last few days," wrote Directorate of Education, under the Delhi Government, on Thursday.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has emphasised the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections:

Wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of the schools.

Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent.

Regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers.

It has further stressed that private schools should generate awareness about the prevention of COVID infection among students. teachers, other supporting staff and parents visiting the schools, etc.

This advisory has come amid reports of some school students testing positive for the virus in Delhi as well as the National Capital Region (NCR).

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the Delhi government will soon issue guidelines for schools in view of the slight rise in COVID-19 cases.

"I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard," he added.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.