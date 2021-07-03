Bharat Biotech concludes Covaxin's final analysis; claims 77.8% efficacy in phase-3 trial

Bharat Biotech said early on Saturday that it has concluded the final analysis for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin as part of phase-3 clinical trials.

Sharing the final phase-3 pre-print data on medRxiv, the Hyderabad-based pharma company claimed that its indigenous jab demonstrates an overall efficacy of 77.8% against symptomatic infection.

COVAXIN® Proven SAFE in India's Largest Efficacy Trial. Final Phase-3 Pre-Print Data Published on https://t.co/JJh9n3aB6V pic.twitter.com/AhnEg56vFN — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) July 2, 2021

Also Read: Bharat Biotech, WHO hold 'pre-submission' meeting for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin

Elaborating on its findings from the efficacy review, Bharat Biotech stated that Covaxin has shown 93.4% efficacy against severe symptomatic infections, and provides 65.2% protection against the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, which is currently the dominant COVID-19 strain in India.

Meanwhile, against asymptomatic infections, Covaxin demonstrates an efficacy of 63.6%, Bharat Biotech said at the completion of its phase-3 efficacy trial.

Also Read: Covaxin effectively neutralises Alpha, Delta variants, says US research institute

The pharma company recruited over 25,798 participants between November 16, 2020, and January 7, 2021, in what it called "India's largest efficacy trial". Of these, 24,419 were administered both doses.



The phase-3 analysis of Covaxin was reportedly carried out across 25 hospitals in the country as trial sites.