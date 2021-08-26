Booster dose can wait, need to vaccinate everyone first: AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

As countries start to inoculate people with third vaccine shots of booster doses, AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria has said that India should focus on vaccinating as many people as possible to curb the spread of coronavirus and that the idea of booster doses can wait. He also added that there’s not enough data to show the requirement of a booster dose now.

“I think we should focus on vaccinating those who have not been vaccinated till now, especially the high-risk group. Still many healthcare workers, many elderly and those with comorbidities have not been vaccinated, and they are the ones who have a chance of having more severe disease and dying because of Covid-19," Guleria said during a virtual programme organised by Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council, as mentioned in an ANI report.

The AIIMS chief said, "So I think the issue should be to vaccinate as many individuals as possible, rather than going in for three shots, four shots and trying different things, I think, let's stick to what we know right now, and focus on vaccinating as many people as we can."

He said that there are not enough details to show the need for a booster dose now. Guleria said that antibodies are not the only way to ensure protection.

Guleria stated that if vaccinations continue in good strength then there might not be enough cases in the third wave of COVID-19. Looking at the sero survey data, it is possible to not see as many cases in the third wave as the second wave.

The AIIMS chief also said that a lot of work has been done in creating paediatric ICU and paediatric wards to manage COVID-19 spread in children. "I'm sure that there is a good amount of preparation. Although having said that, I'm not sure whether we're going to have a very bad third wave,” he said.

Also read: Moderna suspends shipments of vaccine to Japan after reports of contamination

Also read: India's first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine moves to advanced clinical trials