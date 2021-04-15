Kejriwal govt likely to announce weekend curfew in Delhi; check out details

Delhi government is likely announce a weekend curfew to curb rising Covid-19 cases. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a presser at 1:00 pm today. He is expected to announce strict curfew guidelines for weekends, during which all kinds of movement, except essentials services, will remain suspended. The government will also decide on shutting down weekly open markets.

Delhi has recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic. Delhi also saw over 100 deaths, pushing the toll to 11,540, the health department data shows.

The national capital conducted record 1.08 lakh tests on Wednesday, the health bulletin said, adding, the positivity rate mounted to 15.92 per cent.

The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases till the third wave of the pandemic in Delhi was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 18, the city recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

The positivity rate mid-November last year had stood above 15 per cent. Reeling under the fourth wave of COVID-19, the national capital on Tuesday recorded 13,468 cases and 81 deaths due to the infection, giving it the dubious distinction of being the worst-affected city in the county.

The Delhi government had imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from April 6 in the wake of deteriorating COVID-19 situation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently expressed concerns over the rising Covid tally, saying Delhi was going through the fourth wave. He, however, said a complete lockdown was not an option for the country.

