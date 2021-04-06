Delhi govt issues night curfew guidelines; see what's exempt

Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 as COVID-19 cases see a rapid rise. The government has also decided to make vaccine shots available round-the-clock in Delhi from today, officials said.

The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,096. With a spike in cases, Delhi's case positivity rate has also risen to 5.54 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently expressed concerns over the rising Covid tally, saying Delhi was going through the fourth wave. He, however, said a complete lockdown was not an option for the country.

Here's what's open and what's closed during night curfew in the national capital

All modes of transportation vis-a-vis buses, metro, autos, taxis and others can run as before

No curbs on the movement of pregnant women and patients for treatment

All essential services will continue to run without any restriction during

No restrictions on services and working of private doctors and nurses

Passengers going to airport or railways station exempted, provided they produce ticket

No restrictions on traffic movement during night curfew

No curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods. No pass required.

