Business Today
Loading...

Breaking News: Kejriwal govt imposes night curfew from 10pm to 5am in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says state government will soon introduce micro containment zones to curb rising Covid tally.  These micro containment zones will be imposed in areas that have 2-3 coronavirus patients to curb COVID-19 spread

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | April 6, 2021 | Updated 12:04 IST
Breaking News: Kejriwal govt imposes night curfew from 10pm to 5am in Delhi

The Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 30 in the wake of deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

The development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country are surging including the national capital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said the state government will soon introduce micro containment zones to curb the rising Covid tally.  These micro containment zones will be imposed in areas that have 2-3 coronavirus patients in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: night curfew in delhi | night curfew news | delhi night curfew | night curfew imposed in delhi | Delhi night curfew news | delhi corona latest news | coronavirus in Delhi | arvind kejriwal | delhi government news
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close