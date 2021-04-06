Breaking News: Kejriwal govt imposes night curfew from 10pm to 5am in Delhi

The Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 30 in the wake of deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30th April, in the wake of #COVID19 situation: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/V3WufATG77 â ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

The development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country are surging including the national capital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said the state government will soon introduce micro containment zones to curb the rising Covid tally. These micro containment zones will be imposed in areas that have 2-3 coronavirus patients in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.