Centre allows foreign national living in India to get COVID-19 vaccine

The health ministry on Monday decided to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Foreign nationals will now be able to register on the CoWIN portal and receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Foreign nationals can use their passport as an identity document for the purpose of registration on the CoWIN portal, noted the ministry in a press release. Once foreign nationals register on the CoWIN platform, they will be able to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The ministry explained that a significant number of foreign nationals are residing in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential for the coronavirus to spread is high due to higher population density. "To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons," noted the release.

Allowing them to get the COVID-19 vaccine in India will ensure the safety of foreign nationals living in the country, conveyed the ministry. It will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of the coronavirus from unvaccinated persons residing in India. Vaccination of foreign nationals living in India will ensure overall safety from the further transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19 infection.

The Centre has been running its National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme across all states and Union Territories since January 16, 2021. According to the latest ministry update, over 51 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across states and UTs. Currently, all people above the age of 18 are eligible to get the vaccine in India.

