Centre approves Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women after top advisory group's recommendation

The ministry of health on Friday approved the vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19. "Pregnant women may now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC) to get themselves vaccinated," said the ministry.

The health ministry has accepted the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and has allowed pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further explained, "The operational guideline for vaccinating pregnant women, Counselling Kit for Medical Officers and FLWs, and IEC material for the public has been shared with states/UTs for its implementation."

NTAGI Chairperson Dr NK Arora explained that the increased mortality of pregnant women during the second wave of COVID-19 has led to this decision.

"During the second wave, it was seen that mortality rates of pregnant women infected by COVID-19 had increased by two to three times, in comparison to the first wave. Under such a situation, it was felt that pregnant women should also become beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine. In case of pregnant women, it involves the safety of two lives - the mother and the child in her womb. Hence, the country has decided to vaccinate pregnant women," noted Arora.

Arora added that mothers will benefit more from the COVID-19 vaccine. They will remain free from fear and anxiety about coronavirus, he explained.

When can pregnant women take the COVID-19 vaccine dose?

The NTAGI Chairperson stated that pregnant women can take the vaccine at any time. "As per the decision taken, COVID-19 vaccine can be given to pregnant women at any point of time since detection of the pregnancy. It does not matter whether the vaccine is being given in the first, second or third trimester," he added.

The procedures and modalities of COVID-19 vaccination like registration, generation of certificates after vaccination etc. will remain the same for pregnant women as it is for any beneficiaries above 18 years of age under the National COVID Vaccination Program.

