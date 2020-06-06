Coronavirus Crisis: Ahmedabad records highest COVID-19 deaths per million population

Despite Delhi-NCR and Mumbai recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths per day, Ahmedabad has reported the highest deaths per million population in the country even though its population is less than half of the two metros.

At 115 deaths per million, the Gujarat capital also holds the highest case fatality rate (CFR) -- number of deaths per 100 cases -- among the nine megacities, due to coronavirus.

In absolute terms, Ahmedabad now ranks second after Mumbai among the nine cities after recording 953 fatalities. The districts stand forth among the other cities in terms of total coronavirus cases recorded.

As per media reports, the majority of deaths occurred in the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Asia's largest hospital. Where Mumbai has recorded 1,698 deaths, Delhi follows with 650 deaths. Meanwhile, Bangalore has recorded only 14 deaths till yet.

These nine urban agglomerations contribute to India's 1.3 lakh cases (nearly 60% of total cases in-country) and 4,299 deaths, which is over two-thirds of the nation's total COVID-19 cases.

An urban agglomeration is a continuous urban spread constituting a town and its adjoining outgrowths (OGs) and is defined in the Census of India.

