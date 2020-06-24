Coronavirus crisis: IRDAI allows insurers to offer short-term health policies for COVID-19

Amid mounting COVID-19 cases in the country, insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has allowed the health and general insurers to offer short-term health insurance policies that will give coverage against coronavirus infection. With an objective of making available insurance protection to various sections of people in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, it is considered that short term health insurance policies providing coverages specific to COVID-19 disease is the need of the hour, the insurance regulator said. "Accordingly, all insurers (Life, General and Health Insurers) are allowed to offer COVID - 19 specific short term health insurance policies subject to these guidelines," it added.
Short term health policy for the purpose of these guidelines means any health insurance policy contract, which has been issued for a policy term of less than 12 months. "Notwithstanding the provisions of regulation 3 (b), 3(c) and 3(d) of IRDAI (Health Insurance) Regulations, 2016, life, the general and health insurers are permitted to devise need-based, short term health insurance policies providing coverages specific to COVID-19 disease, subject to the following conditions," IRDAI said in a notification.
READ: Unemployment rate falls to pre-lockdown level; MGNREGA helps in rural areas: CMIE
Guidelines for short-term insurance cover
READ: Coronavirus crisis in India: Highest spike of nearly 16,000 new cases in 24 hours; total tally surges to 4.56 lakh
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today