Coronavirus update: 92,605 new cases, 1,133 deaths in 24 hours; India tops the chart in recoveries

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark on Sunday, with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in last 24 hours, the health and family affairs ministry data suggests.

The rise in COVID-19 cases has taken the tally to 54,00,620, including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 recoveries and 86,752 deaths.

The active cases stand at 18.72 per cent of the total COVID-19 case tally, while recoveries account for 79.68 per cent cases and deaths account for 1.61 per cent cases.

India reported over 93,336 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The top five states with the maximum caseload are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. They also account for the highest recoveries in India, said the government data.

Also read: Coronavirus update: 93,336 new cases, 1,247 deaths in 24 hours; India overtakes US in recoveries

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,36,61,060 samples have been collected so far and 12,06,806 samples were tested till Saturday.

India is the second worst-hit country in terms of number of cases after the US and at the third spot after US and Brazil in terms of fatalities. India is also the second country to record over 50 lakh cases after the US.

Total coronavirus cases in the US stand at 6,967,403 as of Sunday. The US has reported 203,824 COVID-19 deaths whereas Brazil has reported 4,528,347 COVID-19 cases and 136,565 deaths as of now.

India, however, is doing better than the US in terms of recoveries. "India overtakes the USA and becomes No.1 in terms of global COVID19 RECOVERIES. TOTAL RECOVERIES cross 42 lakh," the Ministry of Health tweeted on Saturday.

The total number of recoveries in India has demonstrated a steep rise. The recoveries stood at 1.5 lakh on June 13; 5 lakh on July 11; 8.5 lakh on July 25; 14 lakh on August 8; 22 lakh on August 22; 31 lakh on September 5; and 42 lakh on September 19.

Here are total number of active coronavirus cases across India:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 156

Andhra Pradesh 81763

Arunachal Pradesh 1957

Assam 29362

Bihar 12629

Chandigarh 2911

Chhattisgarh 37489

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 208

Delhi 32064

Goa 5920

Gujarat 16022

Haryana 21682

Himachal Pradesh 4308

Jammu and Kashmir 21281

Jharkhand 13548

Karnataka 98583

Kerala 37535

Ladakh 993

Madhya Pradesh 21964

Maharashtra 297866

Manipur 1946

Meghalaya 2038

Mizoram 588

Nagaland 1206

Odisha 33202

Puducherry 4785

Punjab 22399

Rajasthan 17997

Sikkim 426

Tamil Nadu 46453

Telengana 30573

Tripura 6983

Uttarakhand 12465

Uttar Pradesh 66874

West Bengal 24648

Total 1010824

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine in India likely by January, 2021, says Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Also read: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'no data on deaths of healthcare worker'