Covid-19 cases dip to 6,660 in India in last 24 hours; active tally reaches 63,380

India saw a dip in the daily Covid-19 caseload on Tuesday as 6,660 new cases of the infection were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll in the country has increased to 5,31,369 with 24 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was reported at 3.52 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the country stand at 63,380, which is 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 11,078 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi:

Delhi on Monday logged 689 fresh Covid-19 infections and three fatalities with a case positivity rate of 29.42, according to data shared by the Health department.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,600 in the national capital. The total case tally is at 20,34,061.

Of the 7,974 Covid beds in the city, 371 are occupied, the data showed.

On Sunday, the national capital reported 948 Covid-19 infections and two fatalities with a case positivity rate of 25.69.

