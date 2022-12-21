COVID-19 cases in China concerning, but no need to panic, says Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawalla has said that while news of COVID cases in China is concerning, India should not panic. Poonawalla’s statement comes after China reported a spurt in COVID cases, resulting in overcrowding in hospitals.

“The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and MoHFW,” said Poonawalla.

Poonawalla is one among a spate of experts who have asked the public to not panic. While some have said that India is better equipped than it was earlier, some have said that India has been vaccinated rather well.

However, epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding’s warning has everyone concerned. The economist said that in the next 90 days, 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of the globe would be impacted by COVID. He called the resurgence ‘thermonuclear bad’.

Meanwhile, the government has called for a high-level meeting on Wednesday to discuss the COVID situation. The health ministry has also asked states and UTs to send all positive samples to INSACOG for testing on a daily basis.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to follow COVID protocols in his Bharat Jodo Yatra and allow only vaccinated people to participate, or call of the latter phases of the march.

