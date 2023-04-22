COVID-19 cases on the rise: India records 12,193 new cases, 4% higher than yesterday

As per official statistics, India recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases today. This is 4 per cent higher than yesterday figures indicating a rise in the number of people being infected by the coronavirus,

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in India is now at 67,556, as per the Union health ministry's update on Saturday.

Moreover, as per the ministry's update, the death toll from the disease has increased to 5,31,300 with 42 additional fatalities. This includes 10 reconciled by Kerala, as per the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now reached 4,48,81,877.

Moreover, the active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total caseload, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent as per the union health ministry's website.

The data by the ministry also highlights that the number of people who have recovered from the disease has gone up to 4,42,83,021, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

It is also worth noting that 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered to people across India to fight the coronavirus, as per the Union Health Ministry.

