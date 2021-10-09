COVID-19: Delhi registers zero deaths, 30 fresh cases; positivity rate at 0.05%

The national capital recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 30 fresh cases in a day with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department on Saturday. One death due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far in October. Last month, five fatalities were reported in Delhi.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,088.

On Saturday, 30 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. A total of 62,450 tests 43,170 RT-PCR and 19,280 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago.

The tally of cases reported in Delhi so far stood at 14,39,166. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

On Friday, 39 Covid cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. The day before, 44 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate was 0.04 per cent.

