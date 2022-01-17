COVID-19: Delhi reports 12,527 new cases, positivity rate at 27.99%

Delhi on Monday reported 12,527 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate rose marginally to 27.99 per cent.



A total of 18,340 patients recovered from the virus in the preceding 24 hours, while 24 more deaths were recorded, according to the health bulletin issued by the government.



The national capital had recorded 18,286 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate had fallen to 27.87 per cent from 30.64 per cent on Saturday.



With the addition of new cases on Monday, the active COVID-19 cases in Delhi have increased to 71,455. Of these, 68,275 patients are in home isolation. A total of 2,684 patients are admitted in hospitals, of which 909 are on oxygen support, including 140 patients who are on ventilator, the data showed.



On Thursday, the city had recorded 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 per cent.



On Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the diagnostic tests being conducted in the city were three times the number recommended by ICMR.



According to the Centre's new guidelines, asymptomatic patients do not need to undergo a test. Also, contacts of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients do not require a test unless they have comorbidities or are aged above 60.



India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few weeks, with the country reporting 2,58,089 new cases on Monday.

