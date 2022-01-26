COVID-19: Delhi reports 7,498 new cases, positivity rate at 10.59%

Delhi on Wednesday reported 7,498 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate was almost unchanged from previous day at 10.59 per cent.

A total of 11,164 patients recovered from the virus in the preceding 24 hours, while 29 more deaths were recorded, according to the health bulletin issued by the government.

The national capital had recorded 6,028 new cases on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 10.55 per cent. On January 13, Delhi had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the addition of new cases on Wednesday, the active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stand at 30,817. Of these, 28,733 patients are in home isolation. A total of 1,887 COVID positive patients are admitted in hospitals, of which 725 are on oxygen support, including 155 patients who are on ventilator, the data showed.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will chair the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on January 27 over the COVID situation in the national capital. A decision may be taken to lift restrictions like weekend curfew and the odd-even system in the markets in view of the decreasing COVID cases in Delhi, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few weeks, with the country reporting 2,85,914 new cases on Wednesday.

