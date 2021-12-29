COVID-19: India’s vaccination coverage crosses 143.15 cr, says Health Ministry

India’s coronavirus vaccination coverage has exceeded 143.15 crore as of 7 am today with the administration of 64.61 lakh doses in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data. Of these doses, over 83.99 crore beneficiaries have received their first dose so far while 59.15 crore have got both the doses.

Over 16 lakh beneficiaries received the first dose of the jab in the last 24 hours and more than 48 lakh beneficiaries got both the doses in the last 24 hours. States that have contributed a lion’s share to India’s inoculation efforts are Uttar Pradesh (19.74 crore); Maharashtra (13.21 crore); West Bengal (10.33 crore); Madhya Pradesh (10.18 crore); Bihar (9.82 crore); Gujarat (8.88 crore); Tamil Nadu (8.26 crore); and Rajasthan (8 crore).

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Pune-based vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla stated that approval of Covovax in India is a big step in “strengthening our immunisation efforts across India and LMICs (low-to-middle-income countries).”

“The approval of Covovax in India marks a significant milestone in strengthening our immunisation efforts across India and LMICs,” Poonawalla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The SII boss added, “We are proud to deliver a protein-based vaccine, vaccine based on Phase-3 clinical data demonstrating more than 90 percent efficacy and a favourable safety profile, to our nation.”

President and CEO of the US-based biotechnology company Novavax Stanley C Erck also noted the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) approval for the protein-based COVID-19 vaccine is a big development in India’s efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe, and today’s authorisation marks a vital step for India, where additional vaccine options and millions of doses are needed in the country’s ongoing efforts to control the pandemic,” Erck said.

The Novavax boss also noted the approval to Covovax will go a long way in ramping up vaccination rates in India. “We expect the authorisation of our vaccine to serve a vital need in India, helping to increase the vaccination rate in a country where a significant number of doses is needed to control the pandemic, ” he said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) issued emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Covovax to induce immunity against SARS-CoV-2 to prevent COVID-19 for adults aged 18 years and above. Covovax reported over 89 percent efficacy in its clinical trials and is different from SII’s Covishield. SII’s Covishield uses a separate virus to carry the weakened spike protein to trigger an immunity response.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Booster dose: No medical certificate required for people above 60 yrs

Also read: 'Herbal Omicron drug' sold by Andhra Pradesh resident causes stir