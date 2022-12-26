Covid-19 latest updates: From meetings, guidelines to mock drills, India steps up on Covid preparedness; 5 top points here

Covid surge: A 40-year-old China returnee on Sunday tested positive for Covid in Agra, which has further triggered an alarm in the country.

Health department officials are tracing other persons who came in contact with the patient and a list is being prepared, as per reports. Furthermore, an official said that those people who came in contact with the patient will also be investigated, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, India recorded 196 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases marginally increased to 3,428, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

After China witnessed a surge in Covid infections over the past few days, India went into an alert mode and implemented various steps to prevent the disease. In China, reports claim that about 18 per cent of the country's population has contracted Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that RT-PCR test, the test for Covid-19, is mandatory for all those arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Effective from December 24, ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ in context of Covid-19 pandemic were also issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares. As per the guidelines, 2% of the total passengers in the flight shall undergo random post arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

Moreover, constant emphasis has been laid by top leaders in the country on the need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places.

Here are 5 latest updates on the Covid situation in India:

1. Karnataka Government to issue new Covid guidelines: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashok will hold a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee to discuss the new Covid19 guidelines for the State.

2. Mock drill at healthcare facilities: The Health Ministry asked states and union territories (UTs) to conduct a mock drill at health facilities on Tuesday, December 27, to evaluate their level of readiness. As per the directions of the central government, these mock drills will be conducted at every health facility, including dedicated Covid healthcare facilities, India Today reported.

3. Health Minister to review Covid 19 situation in India: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting via video conferencing with the Indian Medical Association today on Covid19 situation and preparedness, reported ANI. The meeting will be held at 4pm on Monday.

4. Coronavirus cases in Mumbai: Mumbai on Sunday recorded nine new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed the city's infection count to 11,55,093, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. There are now 50 active cases in the metropolis, PTI highlighted.

5. PM urges citizens to be cautious: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be cautious of the Covid pandemic which has struck China, Japan, Brazil, Korea, and the US. In his "Mann ki Baat" address, he pointed out that the number of Covid cases is increasing in many nations and advised people to take safety measures like washing their hands and wearing masks.

(With agency inputs)

