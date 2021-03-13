COVID-19 pandemic: Pune, Nashik, Nagpur see lockdown, curbs as Covid cases surge

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state due to the coronavirus pandemic. India's richest state has imposed restrictions on various cities and towns including Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur.

There, however, is no official confirmation on whether India's financial capital Mumbai will see any lockdown or not. The BMC is prioritising wide-scale testing and tracing to bring down the case count.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has peaked to more than 22.82 lakh. Out of these, over 1.1 lakh people have succumbed to the disease whereas more than 21.17 lakh people have been discharged. The state has 52,723 active COVID-19 cases.

DISTRICTS UNDER LOCKDOWN IN MAHARASHTRA

Night curfew in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed a night curfew to contain COVID-19 spread. Schools and colleges will remain shut till March 31 while hotels and bars will remain closed between 11:00 pm-06:00 am. Punekars can invite not more than 50 people to events like weddings, funerals and other ceremonies.

Lockdown in Akola

Akola district administration has announced a complete lockdown from 08:00 pm on Friday to 08:00 am on Monday. Essential services to remain open.

"Partial lockdown" in Aurangabad

The district administration in Aurangabad has imposed a partial lockdown in the district between March 11 and April 4. Under this lockdown, malls, markets, and cinema halls shall remain shut during weekends.

Famous tourist spots like the iconic Ajanta and Ellora caves will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, while function halls aren't allowed to organise weddings during the entire lockdown period. Restaurants are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity till 9 pm and people can order food till 11 pm.

Complete lockdown in Nagpur from March 15-21

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has imposed a lockdown in the Nagpur district from March 15 to March 21. Essential services like vegetable, fruit shops, and milk booths shall remain operational.

Strict restrictions in Nashik

Nashik district administration has imposed several restrictions in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. As per Nashik Collector Suraj Mandhare, shops, and establishments except those involved in essential services will remain shut between 07:00 pm- 07:00 am. Educational institutions are currently shut in the district though classes will continue for students of classes 10 and 12 due to upcoming board exams.

Curfew in Jalgaon, Osmanabad

Districts like Jalgaon and Osmanabad have imposed night curfew to bring down the COVID-19 caseload. In Osmanabad, there will be a complete lockdown on Sundays.

Earlier this week, a Saamna editorial warned of an imminent lockdown in Maharashtra to curb the COVID-19 spread. The editorial reads, "Is Maharashtra heading towards another lockdown? Cases across the country are increasing, and Maharashtra's contribution is major, which is a cause of concern... People should maintain self-discipline and put some restrictions on themselves. Take care, else lockdown or strict restrictions are unavoidable."

