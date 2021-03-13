COVID-19 in India: 24,882 new cases reported; active cases spike in Maharashtra

India's coronavirus graph rose to 1,13,33,728, with 24,882 new cases in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 1,09,73,260 people were discharged, pushing the national recovery rate to 96,82 per cent. The COVID-19 death toll surged to 1,58,446, with 140 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death rate to 1.40 per cent. India has recorded 2,02,022 active COVID-19 cases as of March 13.

States like Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute maximum to India's rising COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state, with a total of 22,82,191 COVID-19 cases. Out of these, 1,11,724 people have succumbed to the contagion whereas 21,17,744 people have been discharged. The state has 52,723 active cases as of March 13, 2021.

Punjab (1,94,753), Kerala (10,87,443), Karnataka (9,58,417), Andhra Pradesh (8.91,388) and Tamil Nadu (8,58,272) have reported a growth in the number of cases as well. As on March 13, over 2.82 crore doses were administered. Out of these, 20,53,537 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2.30 crore people received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose as of March 13, out of COVID-19 in India which 16,39,663 people were immunised in the last 24 hours. A total of 51,42,953 people received the second dose of the lifesaving jab as of March 13, out of which 4,13,874 people were administered the second dose in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this week, the Centre had a word of advice for states like Maharashtra which have reported a rise in the COVID-19 cases. NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul said, "Don't take this virus for granted. It can come up unexpectedly. If we have to remain free of this virus, COVID-appropriate behavior, containment strategy as well as vaccination have to be brought in."

Also read: US to provide funds to Biological E for making 1 billion doses by 2022

Also read: COVID-19 crisis right time for world to embrace Ayurveda: PM Modi