COVID-19 scare: Maharashtra govt to form a state task force, says Devendra Fadnavis

COVID-19 in India: Maharashtra government will form a state task force in coordination with the Centre to monitor the coronavirus situation in the state, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly. Samples for genome sequencing will be sent to Pune and Mumbai in accordance with the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines.

Maharashtra Health Secretary Sanjay Khandare told news agency ANI that the state has only 100 positive cases at present and will go for genome sequencing of all the samples that came out positive. He said, “On the issue of starting random COVID testing at railway stations, airports, etc, we have no plans as of now. We are waiting for further instructions from the Central government on the issue.”

Khandare also said that there are no plans for mass testing as of now and Maharashtra’s COVID norms will be decided on the basis of genome sequencing results and the Centre’s instructions. He further underscored, “Our health infrastructure is in place and we will activate all COVID-related medical setups if required.”

Moreover, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said after a high-level meeting, “COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance.” He added that the Centre is prepared to manage any situation.

Mandaviya also wrote to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot about the implementation of COVID-19 norms in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Union Minister said that COVID guidelines have to be strictly followed in the yatra and the use of masks and sanitiser should be encouraged.

NITI Aaayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul appealed to people to take the precautionary dose in large numbers after the Union Health Minister’s meeting on the recent COVID-19 surge.

Dr VK Paul said, “Only 27 per cent to 28 per cent of people, senior citizens in particular, have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone.”

The developments come ahead of Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant’s meeting with the officials of Maharashtra’s health department at 5 pm today.

