Covid surge: Health minister writes to Rahul Gandhi to follow Covid rules or suspend Bharat Jodo Yatra

Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking him to ensure that Covid rules are followed at his Bharat Jodo Yatra, or to cancel the next phases of the yatra amid the sudden surge in Covid cases in China. In a letter, which was also addressed to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mandaviya has said that Covid guidelines be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra and the use of masks-sanitizer be implemented. It further mentions that only vaccinated people should participate in the yatra.

Mandaviya also requested Gandhi that if the Covid-19 protocols are not possible, then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency. Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was in Rajasthan, entered Haryana on Wednesday and is scheduled to reach Delhi on December 28.

There has been a sudden surge in Covid cases in China. A similar surge has been reported in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and the US, following which the Indian government has urged all states and UTs to gear up the whole genome sequencing of the positive cases.

The health minister in another letter to the states on rising Covid cases has said the Centre’s focus will be on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He added that the health ministry will review the Covid situation in the country on Wednesday along with the secretaries of health and Ayush ministries, the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora and other senior officials.

Congress fights back

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, reacting to the health minister's letter, asked whether such protocols were followed during PM Modi's election rallies ahead of the Gujarat state elections, which were conducted earlier this month. “I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert public's attention,” Adhir Chowdhury said.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son, also questioned whether similar Covid protocols were enforced on other public gatherings.

He said, “I haven't seen the letter but what are the COVID protocols today? We don't seem to be having any enforceable COVID protocols in any other public gatherings. Why this sudden attention to Bharat Jodo Yatra if not that it is rankling the BJP?”\

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen, who is attending the parliament sessions, said the Centre could've issued an advisory over Covid-19 pandemic. "We're at Parliament but no circular has been issued for wearing masks or taking preventive measures. It is not the sole duty of the Centre to boss over state governments. Their responsibility is towards the public."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and marked its 100 days last week in Rajasthan after covering cities and villages in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan. It has currently entered Haryana. It will end in Jammu and Kashmir by January 26, as per news reports.

