Covid-19 surge: Slight dip in cases, 9,111 new cases reported in 24 hours

India saw a slight dip in the daily Covid numbers with 9,111 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. With this, the number of active cases in the country increased to 60,313.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

While six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 per cent.

According to the health ministry website, the active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,35,772 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

