COVID-19 vaccinations for 15-18 yr old begin today; here’s what you need to know

Coronavirus vaccinations for those between 15-18 years of age will begin from today. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also urged the family members of all children between 15 to 18 years of age to register for COVID-19 vaccination in a recent tweet. Those with the birth year 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category.

“If the children are safe, then the future of the country is safe! On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on CoWIN portal for immunisation of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination,” Mandaviya tweeted.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age groups.

Over 6.35 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have registered on the CoWIN platform till 7:50 pm on Sunday.

Children in this age group can also register themselves for COVID-19 vaccination using their 10th class ID cards as they might not be having Aadhaar or other identity cards.

These beneficiaries will get Covaxin only according to the “Guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years and precaution dose to HCWs, FLWs and 60+ population with comorbidities” issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Delhi has released a list of 159 centers for the vaccination of children of 15-18 years. These vaccination centers have been set up in government hospitals, polyclinics, dispensaries and Delhi government and municipal schools.

Twenty-one vaccination centers have been identified in South West district, 18 in New Delhi, 17 in Central Delhi, 16 in North East, 15 in East Delhi, 15 in West Delhi, 12 in North West, 11 in North Delhi, 11 in South East Delhi and 10 in Shahadra have been identified for children.

In Haryana, more than 15 lakh children between the age of 15 to 18 years are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, as per the state health minister Anil Vij. He added that while online registration will begin on January 1, the option for on-site registration is also available.

Over 33 lakh children between 15-18 years of age have been identified in Tamil Nadu as eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the drive would begin at their respective educational institutions.

In Karnataka, special vaccination centres have been set up and first preference will be given to those who have registered on the CoWIN portal. Students who are unable to register on CoWIN will be aided by the state Education Department. Students can also opt for walk-in registration.

Doctors have urged parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

“The Omicron variant of the virus is infecting people and it’s spreading, but those who are vaccinated are largely asymptomatic, and essentially the unvaccinated ones are needing hospitalisation more. So, would appeal to people to wear mask, and get vaccinated at the earliest, if eligible,” Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head of Medical Strategy and Operations at Fortis Healthcare group told news agency PTI. He added that paediatricians will be on standby when the vaccinations begin for this group.

