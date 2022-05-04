COVID-19 vaccine: NTAGI to review data for 5-12, 6-12 yr age brackets today 

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will review the data of COVID-19 vaccines for the 5-12 years age bracket and 6-12 years age group.

The NTAGI will also look at reducing the gap between precautionary dose and the second COVID-19 vaccine dose from 9 months to 6 months for those travelling abroad and students wanting to study abroad and people working abroad.

