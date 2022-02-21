DCGI approves Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for 12-18 age group

India's drug regulator on Monday granted final approval to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax, which is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19, for children between 12-18 years of age.

The Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI) has already approved Corbevax, which is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19, for restricted use in emergency situation in adults on December 28.

The Corbevax vaccine is administered through intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack.

According to the Health Ministry, the company has conducted phase 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country. Further, it has conducted a phase 3 active comparator clinical trial to evaluate superiority against Covishield vaccine, it said.