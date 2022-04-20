DDMA COVID-19 meeting: No-mask fine likely to be reimposed, emphasis on vaccination

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. According to sources, the DDMA is likely to re-impose mask mandate in Delhi and Rs 500 fine may also be imposed in case of violation. An official order regarding the mandatory use of masks is expected soon.

Besides aggressive testing, there will also be heightened emphasis on anti-coronavirus vaccination for all eligible age groups.

Sources told India Today, “CM is closely monitoring the situation and proper instructions have been issued. Deputy CM has already issued SoP for schools,” while adding that schools will not be closed. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has said that they have chosen to come up with a separate SoP for schools made in consultation with experts.

Besides this, they also said that the SoPs for schools shall be advertised properly and a close watch will be kept on social gatherings.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said at a briefing that it is not an alarming situation as there are not many hospitalisations. Jain said, “The number of positive cases has been rising in Delhi. But we have carried out 100 per cent vaccination and a large number of residents have already been infected with the virus. Also, there are not a lot of hospitalisation. So, it is not an alarming situation. We are keeping a watch on the situation.”

The national capital reported ~26 per cent jump in fresh coronavirus cases, according to the health department. The health department said that 632 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and the positivity rate stood at 4.42 per cent.

Delhi reported 501 new cases and zero deaths on Monday while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent.

(With inputs from Kumar Kunal, PTI)