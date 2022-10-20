Delhi government withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, the Delhi government has finally decided to do away with a Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. This comes at a time when Delhi’s markets, which include such crowded places like the Sadar Bazaar, are witnessing a heavy footfall.

Shoppers have thronged the streets amid restrictions being lifted including the mandatory use of masks. However, regular announcements are being made to maintain social distance and avoid pushing others.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in a meeting last month decided to stop levying the penalty after September 30 amid a decline in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. However, no official notification had been issued.

On September 22, the authority noted that there has been a declining trend in the number of Covid-19 cases. Also, the majority of the population has been vaccinated, the order read.

“And, whereas, the DDMA has decided that compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond September 30 and hence, a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places would also stand withdrawn after September 30,” the notification read.

As per the health department data, Delhi saw 107 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.64 percent yesterday. On Tuesday, the positivity rate stood at 2.04 per cent, 3.61 per cent on Monday, 1.59 per cent on Sunday, 2.12 per cent on Saturday and 1.75 percent on Friday.