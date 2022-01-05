Delhi may report 10,000 COVID-19 cases today, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the national capital is likely to report 10,000 COVID-19 cases today and the daily case positivity rate has reached around 10 percent. Jain also said that the third wave of COVID-19 has set in.



The national capital has reported 464 cases of the Omicron variant so far and is second only to Maharashtra which has 653 cases of the variant so far. India’s Omicron case count has reached 2,135, as per the Health Ministry data. On the COVID-19 front, Delhi has 14,889 active cases, of which 3,903 have been reported since the last 24 hours.



Meanwhile, All Institute of Medical Sciences’ (AIIMS) has cancelled the winter vacation for doctors amid rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron threat. “In continuation of the office memoranda of dated December 22 and 27, it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation from 5th to 10th January due to ongoing COVID-19 and Omicron pandemic,” notice issued by the AIIMS director read.



The Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday to curb the spread of coronavirus. All government department employees, except those belonging to essential departments, have to work from home.



Private offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity while buses and metros will run on 100 percent seating capacity with mask mandate. “Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.



