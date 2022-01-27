Delhi reports 4,291 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 9.56%

Delhi has reported 4,291 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. According to the State Health Bulletin, the capital registered 34 COVID-related fatalities.

The positivity rate according to the official data released by the government now stands at 9.56% with over 44903 tests done over the last 24 hours.

The national capital saw 9397 patients recovering from the virus. The positive patients currently in home isolation are 26812 whereas the positive patients in Covid Care Centers (CCC) are 145 in total.

Community Health Centers (CHC) have the total strength of over 21 patients at present.

The capital has 717 COVID patients currently in the ICUs and 699 patients on oxygen support (including those on ventilators).

Delhi has conducted 3,46,92,453 COVID-19 tests so far.

The strength of cumulative positive cases now in the capital territory stands at 18,15,288 with the cumulative COVID-related deaths count reaching 25,744.

Earlier today, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had withdrawn its previous order of weekend curfew and odd-even curbs on shops as daily COVID-19 cases declined in the past few days.



However, the DDMA ordered that night curfew will be imposed in the national capital. Weddings can be held with a maximum of 200 people or 50% capacity.

Bars, restaurants, and cinema halls can also operate with 50% capacity in the capital.

Government offices will operate with 50% capacity as well.



