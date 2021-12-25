Despite Omicron threat, 58% Indians plan to travel in next 3 months: LocalCircles survey

At least 58% of Indians plan to travel from December to March despite the threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus looming large, according to a survey by LocalCircles.

The survey further showed that as many as 18% have already made their bookings so far. Meanwhile, 22% of the respondents said they have plans to travel during the said three months but have not booked tickets as well as stay yet and will take a decision close to the travel date.

It also reveals that of those who plan to travel in the next 90 days, 49% are likely to visit family, friends and also undertake miscellaneous travel, whereas 21% plan to travel to a holiday destination.

Also Read: Planning a trip? Here are the Omicron curbs, rules you must know

The holiday season, despite rising Omicron cases, hasn't held Indians back from making the most of their holidays.

The survey, conducted across 320 districts of the country, received over 19,500 responses, 66% of which were men, while 34% were women. 45% of the respondents were from tier-1 cities, 28% from tier-2, and 27% from tier-3, 4 and rural districts.

With children getting almost a 15-day winter break in most parts of the country followed by another break in March, this is the time when many families travel. Many also take their annual break to holiday destinations.

Enthusiasm for travelling now is greater than before the second COVID wave.

"As the country was entering into the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, a similar exercise was conducted by LocalCircles in March 2021 to understand the travel plan of citizens and had found out that only 50% of citizens back then had plans to travel," according to the survey.