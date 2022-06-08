'Suzhal - The Vortex' to release on Amazon Prime on June 17

Suzhal - the Vortex is an 8 episode investigative drama series all set to release on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 17. The trailer was released on June 7 and has got its viewers ardently waiting for the series to release.

The show is all set to stream in India and 240 other countries across the globe in languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and English, along with foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish. This will be Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever long-form original scripted series in Tamil.

The story revolves around the disappearance of a small girl from a town in Tamil Nadu. The series will showcase a tangled web of lies, deception and dubious characters. The show is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and has Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban playing pivotal roles.

Radhakrishnan Prathiban, who plays a crucial role in the series, said: “We have lived and breathed this story for a long time, and it really feels great to finally let the audiences be a part of a remarkable experience. Pushkar and Gayatri, along with the directors Bramma and Anucharan, have delivered a story that will remain etched in the viewers’ minds long after the credits roll—after having spent 40 years in the industry, making my digital debut with a series such as this, with such an incredible set of co-stars and creators, is invigorating. I am looking forward to the global premiere of the series across multiple languages on Amazon Prime Video. Given the universal nature of the story’s core, I am certain it will resonate with audiences across cultures and regions!”