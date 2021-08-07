India expands its COVID-19 vaccine basket, J&J's single dose jab approved for emergency use

US drugmaker Johnson and Johnson's (J&J) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

"Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against COVID-19," Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Before this, four vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna, have already been granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India.

J&J had applied for EUA approval for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India on August 5. The US drug giant claims its jab proved to be 85% effective in preventing severe disease during the clinical trials.

The vaccine also demonstrated protection against the Delta variant as well as other emerging COVID strains.

J&J further stated that Biological E will be a vital part of its global supply chain network.

The US FDA had in February 2021 granted approval to the company's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.