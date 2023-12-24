India records 656 new Covid-19 cases amid fears of JN.1 strain, active count stands at 3,742

India reported 656 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising concerns amidst the looming threat of the JN.1 subvariant. While the number of new cases remains relatively low compared to previous peaks, the slight increase in the active caseload, which now stands at 3,742 from 3,420, has put authorities on alert.

In the last 24 hours, one new death was reported in Kerala, bringing the total death toll in the country to 5,33,333, according to the data updated at 8 am. The case fatality rate remains at 1.18 per cent.

Kerala, the state where the Covid sub-variant JN.1 was initially identified, witnessed the highest surge in active cases, recording 126 new cases in a single day, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Other states experiencing an increase in daily active cases include Karnataka (96), Maharashtra (35), Delhi (16), Telangana (11), and Gujarat (10).

In the last 24 hours, 333 people have recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,44,71,545. The national recovery rate remains at an impressive 98.81 per cent, as reported by the Health Ministry.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620). On Saturday, India reported 752 new infections, marking the highest daily count since May 21. Four deaths were also recorded, bringing the nationwide death toll to 5,33,333.

The active cases have crossed the 3,000-mark, reaching 3,420. The Health Ministry reported that on Friday, India recorded 640 fresh Covid-19 infections and one death, with the active caseload increasing from 2,669 to 2,997. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 220.67 crore.

The recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, particularly associated with the JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron, has prompted the central government to advise caution, especially for individuals with comorbidities, urging them to wear face masks as a precautionary measure. Although the government has reassured the public that the current spike is not a cause for concern, it remains vigilant against emerging strains of the virus.

As of December 21, a total of 22 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant have been reported across the country. The majority of these cases, 19 in total, were identified in Goa, with one case each reported in Kerala and Maharashtra.

The JN.1 variant, classified as a 'variant of interest' by the World Health Organisation, has gained attention for its rapid spread in recent weeks. Despite the rise in cases, health officials have emphasised that no clustering of cases related to the JN.1 variant has been observed in India, and the reported cases have been mild, with patients recovering without complications.

