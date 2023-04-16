India reports 10,093 new Covid cases, active count reaches 57,542

India recorded a slight decline in new coronavirus infections with 10,093 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

About 10,753 new infections were reported on Saturday and on Friday, the tally surpassed the 11,000-mark.

With the addition of new cases, India's active caseload reached 57,542 on Sunday, which is 0.13 per cent of the total cases, according to the health ministry data.

Furthermore, the data also revealed that the death toll climbed to 5,31,114 with 23 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality rate to 1.19 per cent.

The nationwide Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,29,459.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday logged 1,396 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally climbed to 20,21,593. Five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,560, the health department bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, Covid-19 was the primary cause of death in one of the cases, while it was incidental in the other four, it stated.

