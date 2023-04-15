India reports 10,753 new COVID-19 cases; 53,720 active cases in the country

India is witnessing a sudden surge in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases last few days. The number of active cases in the nation has gone up to 53,720, as per the data updated on Saturday by the Union Health Ministry. On Friday, the country reported 11,109 cases, as per the health ministry data. The total number of active COVID-19 cases was 49,622 on Friday.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in India has slightly declined. About 10,753 new infections have been recorded in India in the last 24 hours; on Friday, the figure surpassed 11,000 for the first time.

The data shows that since the start of the pandemic, a total of 4,42,23,211 people have recovered from coronavirus infection, while 5,31,091 people have died from the virus.

According to the health ministry, India's death rate is 1.19 per cent, with 27 new fatalities reported on the previous day, while the recovery rate is 98.70%.

In light of the country's daily increase in COVID-19 cases, health experts have suggested that individuals should wear masks and behave in a Covid-appropriate manner.

Dr Sandeep Nayar, Pulmonologist, HOD, BLK Hospital, stated that wearing masks should be mandatory in crowded places.

"Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, it is most important that people start wearing masks. One should wear a mask while going to any crowded place. Use double-layer masks in places like hospitals etc., as it is very effective in preventing infection," Dr Nayar said.

According to leading epidemiologists and virologists, the new Covid variant -- XBB.1.16 -- could be the reason behind the increase in cases.

"People in high-risk groups -- pregnant ladies, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised -- face an increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. We need to protect them," read the statement.

In response to the escalating number of COVID-19 cases, on Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) recommended that citizens should practice good hygiene and not worry.