India's COVID-19 cases surge by 17% in 24 hrs

India reported 2,927 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 17 per cent rise in daily tally, according to the Union Health Ministry data.



While the active cases increased to 16,279, the total number of infections stand at 4,30,65,496. An increase of 643 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the previous 24 hours.



The country registered d 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 5,23,654. Yesterday, India logged 2,483 Covid cases.



The health ministry stated that about 2,252 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours as the total COVID-19 recoveries are 4,25,25,563 in the country. Currently, India's recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, and the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.



Delhi (4508), Haryana (1983), Uttar Pradesh (1316) , Kerala (2660), Karnataka (1728), Maharashtra (943) recorded the maximum number of active cases as compared with the other states.



Furthermore, the health ministry data showed 83.59 crore total Covid-19 tests were conducted so far of which 5.05 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The country has until now administered 188.19 crore vaccine doses under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive.



Meanwhile, PM Modi today held a review meeting in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and interacted with the chief ministers of several states.



“Despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see an uptick in cases in states now. We have to stay alert,” Modi said. He added that administering vaccine to every eligible child at the earliest is our priority, while stressing the need to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places.



The review meeting was attended by several chief ministers including Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann.