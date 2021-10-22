Maharashtra eases Covid curbs from today: Know what's allowed and what's not

After seeing a declining trend in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has eased restrictions starting today. It has allowed amusement parks to reopen and has relaxed timings of restaurants and shops. Maharashtra reported 1,573 cases of Covid-19 on October 21.



The order released by the Maharashtra government stated: "The state government has now allowed the reopening and functioning of various establishments in order to provide impetus to the economy." It said to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, restrictions like regulating of time, scrupulous adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, requirements of service providers as well as visitors to be fully vaccinated, restrictions on occupancy etc, have been imposed.



Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited, said it is "very heartwarming" to see cinemas reopening in Maharashtra once again as it holds the key for the multiplex industry's revival. "The opening of Maharashtra is specifically significant for us as our screen presence in the state is the highest in our circuit and serves as a focal centre for the entertainment industry," he said.



The decision to ease restrictions was taken during a meeting of the Maharashtra Covid-19 Task Force held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. The state has allowed the reopening of amusement parks from October 22, the Chief Minister's secretariat announced on Monday. Water rides in amusement parks have still not been permitted.



Cinema halls and auditoriums in Maharashtra will be allowed to open from October 22, with strict protocols required to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



As per the guidelines, the occupancy of the cinemas, theatres, multiplexes, or auditorium will not be more than 50 per cent of the total seating capacity. "PVR has always strived to offer unique experiences and we certainly look forward to welcoming our patrons with fresh content, innovative offers, to enjoy movies exclusively with one’s friends and family in our 100% safe cinemas operated by our 100% vaccinated staff,” Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited added.



Moreover, the Aarogya Setu app showing “safe” status will be mandatory for all visitors in cinema halls/theatres. Additionally, food and beverages will be allowed inside the screening hall. Purchased packaged food and beverages will be allowed only outside the screening hall.



According to the new order released by the state government, all restaurants and eateries may now remain open till 12 am. All other establishments may remain open till 11 pm. The order issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said the "Local DDMA may restrict these timings further if so deemed fit due to any local requirements but shall not relax it further without the consent of SDMA".



“We are slowly relaxing the restrictions and the number of patients seems to be decreasing. We are also reopening cinemas and theatres from October 22. There is a constant demand to extend the working hours of restaurants and shops,” CM Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement.

