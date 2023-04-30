Maharashtra records 425 COVID-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai with active tally now 4,005

Maharashtra, India's second-most populous state, reported 425 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, April 30th, taking the total number of infections in the state to 81,65,891. Of these, 105 were reported in Mumbai, the state's capital. However, no new deaths were reported, and the toll remained at 1,48,514, according to a health official.

The number of new cases on Sunday was lower than the 489 cases recorded on Saturday, with only one death. The state's recovery rate increased to 98.13 per cent after 499 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,13,372. The number of active cases stood at 4,005, which is a significant improvement compared to the state's peak of over 6.5 lakh cases in September 2020.

The state health department's data showed that Maharashtra has conducted over 8.6 crore COVID-19 tests to date, including 12,076 tests in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate in the state was 1.81 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.13 per cent.

The Omicron XBB.1.16 variant of the virus remained the dominant strain in the state, with 1,112 cases reported, including 10 deaths. The state government has been taking measures to contain the spread of the virus, including ramping up vaccination efforts, imposing restrictions on public gatherings, and increasing testing and tracing.

Despite the decline in new cases, health officials have urged citizens to continue following COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, to avoid a potential third wave of the virus. The government has also advised citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as the vaccine remains the most effective defence against the virus.