Masks mandatory, offices to run at 50% capacity: Maharashtra re-imposes lockdown-like curbs till March 31

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state from coronavirus in the country at the moment, has decided to impose strict restrictions to further prevent the spread of the COVID-19. The Maharashtra government has ordered all cinema halls and offices to function at 50 per cent capacity till March 31. In addition to this, no one will be allowed inside these establishments without wearing a mask and a temperature check. These restrictions will be applicable to shopping malls too.

However, the 50 per cent capacity rule will not apply to offices dealing with health and other essential services.

Furthermore, the state government has also put a ban on social and cultural gatherings till March 31, with only 50 people to be present at weddings. Action will be taken against the owners of premises (such as wedding halls) if these norms are flouted, the government said.

And, for the last rites of a person, no more than 20 people will be allowed to be present.

The state government has also directed the management trusts of religious places to ensure the use of face masks, and provision of hand sanitisers along with adequate arrangements to check the body temperature of all visitors.

Besides, the management trusts will also have to inform the state government about the arrival of the maximum number of visitors per hour.

For people undergoing home isolation, the Maharashtra government has asked them to inform local authorities along with the contact information of their doctor.

Also, the government has asked them to put up a board on the door for 14 days from the beginning to indicate the presence of a COVID-19 patient.

In addition, a home quarantine stamp will be affixed on the COVID-positive patient and family members will be advised to restrict their movements and strictly adhere to the use of face masks.

Until Monday, Maharashtra reported 15,051 new coronavirus cases and 48 fatalities. Mumbai city reported 1,713 new cases of infection, Pune city 1,122, Aurangabad city 657, Nagpur city 2,094, Nashik city 671.

Overall, Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload has surged to 23,29,464. The state's recovery rate is 92.07 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.27 percent.

Currently, 6,23,121 people are in-home quarantine and 6,114 in institutional quarantine.

As per the latest data, a total of 28,19,888 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in 1,556 centres in Maharashtra.

