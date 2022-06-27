Omicron infection produces better immunity response than booster shots: Report

The latest COVID-19 case trends in India show that hospitalisation rates are very low and the recovery is faster. A new study now reveals that Omicron infections generated better immune responses than a booster shot in COVID-19 vaccinated people. The study conducted by vaccine maker BioNTech SE and the University of Washington reassures the world even as cases spike in several parts.



The survey report hints that people who are vaccinated and then get infected by the Omicron variant may have better antibodies to deal with other COVID-19 variants.



The study has been published in a preprint on the bioRxiv server. However, the authors of the study have warned and cautioned people that they shouldn't be seeking out infections in response to the findings.



John Wherry, professor and director of the Institute for Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania, reviewed the study told Bloomberg that breakthrough infections should be thought of as essentially equivalent to another dose of vaccine and that if someone had covid recently, they could wait before getting another booster shot.



The researchers have argued that offering people an omicron-adapted booster shot may be more beneficial than multiple ones with the original vaccines. They also identified antibodies in the nasal mucous of these patients, which could help them neutralize the virus as soon as it enters the body.



India has reported 2,202 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, that is 11.5 per cent lower than yesterday. The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Delhi with 613 cases, followed by Kerala with 428 cases, Haryana with 302 cases, Maharashtra with 255 cases, and Uttar Pradesh with 153 cases.



