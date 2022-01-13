Omicron spreading rapidly, need to stay alert: PM Modi in meeting with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with chief ministers of all the states on Thursday to assess the massive surge in COVID-19 cases and increased detection of highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus in the country. This is his first meeting with the CMs in 2022.

During the meeting, PM Modi said that compared to previous variants, Omicron is rapidly spreading, it's more transmissible. "Our health experts are assessing the situation. It's clear that we have to stay alert, but also ensure to avoid panic," he said.

Along with dealing with Omicron, we need to start preparing for future variants as well, he added.

PM Modi also added that Rs 23,000 crores package allocated by the Centre to states has been utilized well with many states strengthening their health infrastructure. Center and states need to follow this pre-emptive, collective, and proactive approach this time too.

The Prime Minister added that 130 crore Indians will surely emerge victorious from the COVID-19 pandemic with the collective efforts of the nation. He added that now the initial scepticism about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is getting cleared. "This variant infecting general population several times faster than previous ones," said PM Modi.

"We must be alert and careful, but avoid panic; Alertness of people and administration must not fall short in festive season," he added.

The PM advised that in addition to fighting Omicron, the country also needs to be ready for any future variants of this virus.

Commenting on the vaccination drive, PM Modi said that India has vaccinated 3 crore adolescents within 10 days and that this shows India's potential and preparedness to deal with this challenge.

"We need to further accelerate 'Har Ghar Dastak' programme to reach 100 per cent vaccination coverage," conveyed the Prime Minister. "Vaccination is biggest weapon against Covid pandemic," he added.

He also stated that it is very important to safeguard the economy and livelihood of common people while framing Covid-19 strategies. The focus must be on local containment, he noted.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,63,17,927 which includes 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

India saw a single-day jump of 620 cases of the Omicron variant, the highest so far, taking the total tally of such cases to 5,488, out of which 2,162 people have recovered or migrated so far.

