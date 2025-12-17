Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers had ultimate control over operation, safety arrangement, says police

The police stated that Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa's Arpora, had "ultimate control over the operation, safety arrangement, permissions and events conducted at the premises". The assertion was made before the Delhi court as part of proceedings to secure the brothers' transit remand after their return from Thailand.

The nightclub fire on the night of December 6 resulted in the deaths of four tourists and 21 employees, bringing the total fatalities to 25. Police investigations revealed the brothers left for Phuket before the fire was extinguished. Thai authorities detained them following an Interpol Blue Corner Notice and they were deported to India, ending a 10-day search.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the nightclub was operating in violation of mandatory fire safety norms. The document further stated that a fire show was organised at the club on December 6 without any fire safety equipment.

The police charged the Luthra brothers with culpable homicide and negligence. They will be produced before a judicial magistrate in Mapusa following their formal arrest at Delhi airport and subsequent transit remand granted by the court.

Delhi court denied the brothers pre-arrest bail on December 11. In its order, the court noted the allegations against them 'grave and serious' and severely criticised their conduct. The judge added, "The fact that they booked tickets to Phuket one hour after the fire was a clear attempt to 'evade the legal process'."

The brothers claimed they were not absconding but had travelled to Thailand to pursue business activities, to set up a restaurant in Phuket. The Luthras also claimed that they were getting death threats on social media and might even be lynched if they returned to Goa.

Despite their arguments, the court and police focused on their direct responsibility for the club's operations and the safety failures that led to the tragedy.