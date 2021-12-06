One in two Indians favour suspending all flights from countries with 20 or more Omicron cases: Survey

Amid threat of a the recently-discovered Covid-19 variant, one in two Indians are in favour of suspending all international flights from countries with 20 or more Omicron cases, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles. While 84 per cent of citizens surveyed want district officials to regularly inspect or location track individuals coming on international flights and under home quarantine to minimise the risk of the Omicron variant

The survey was conducted to understand the approach that people want the government to take on international flight restrictions and to strengthen the quarantine process so the risk of Omicron spread is minimised.

The survey received more than 18,000 responses from citizens residing in 317 districts of India. 68 per cent of respondents were men while 32 per cent of respondents were women. 41 per cent of respondents were from tier 1, 30 per cent from tier 2 and 29 per cent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

Nearly half of the citizens surveyed said that India should continue with the current approach of keeping all international (Vande Bharat) flights open and screen, quarantine passengers.

While 29 per cent of citizens said, "Suspend all international (Vande Bharat) flights", 17 per cent said "Suspend international (Vande Bharat) flights from countries with 20 or more Omicron cases and rest others operate", and 2 per cent said "Suspend international (Vande Bharat) flights from countries with 50 or more Omicron cases and rest others operate".

"On an aggregate basis, one can infer that 46% or almost 1 in 2 Indians is in favour of suspending all international flights from countries with 20 or more Omicron cases. This question in the survey received 9,697 responses," noted LocalCircles in an official statement.

LocalCircles also asked citizens if it should be made mandatory for district health officials to do inspection/ location tracking for anyone undergoing home quarantine. Only 16 per cent of citizens said it was not required. 84% said it should be made mandatory. This question in the survey received 8,590 responses.

