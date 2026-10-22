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'Early return of affected pilgrims...': India ramps up efforts to bring stranded Umrah pilgrims, says MEA

'Early return of affected pilgrims...': India ramps up efforts to bring stranded Umrah pilgrims, says MEA

The embassy and consulate are coordinating with relevant stakeholders to address the concerns of affected pilgrims and facilitate their return to India as soon as possible

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 7:49 PM IST
'Early return of affected pilgrims...': India ramps up efforts to bring stranded Umrah pilgrims, says MEASaudi Arabia cancels in-person 'Davos in the desert' event (Reuters)

India is stepping up efforts to facilitate the return of stranded Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, with Indian diplomatic missions coordinating with airlines and tour operators to arrange their early repatriation.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to ensure the return of affected pilgrims.

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Over the past week, around 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India on available flights, Jaiswal said. This is in addition to more than 10,000 regular Umrah pilgrims who had booked available flights and travelled back to India during the same period.

“Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” Jaiswal said.

24x7 control rooms set up

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The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah have established 24x7 control rooms to assist Indian nationals affected by the situation. The diplomatic missions are also providing all possible welfare assistance with support from community volunteers.

Regular advisories are being issued to keep Indian nationals informed about the situation and the assistance available to them.

The embassy and consulate are coordinating with relevant stakeholders to address the concerns of affected pilgrims and facilitate their return to India as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: 'Take shelter, don't film attacks': India's fresh advisory for citizens in Saudi Arabia amid rising tensions

Helpline numbers for Indian nationals

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has shared the following contact details for assistance:

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Embassy of India, Riyadh

  • Telephone: +966-554412016, +966-542126784
  • Toll-free: 8002471234 (calls from within Saudi Arabia only)
  • WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only)

Consulate General of India, Jeddah

  • Telephone: +966-12-2614093, +966-556122301
  • WhatsApp: +966-536209704 (messages only)

Indian nationals requiring assistance have been advised to use these contact channels for support.

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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 7:49 PM IST
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