'Early return of affected pilgrims...': India ramps up efforts to bring stranded Umrah pilgrims, says MEA

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Over the past week, around 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India on available flights, Jaiswal said. This is in addition to more than 10,000 regular Umrah pilgrims who had booked available flights and travelled back to India during the same period.

“Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” Jaiswal said.

Our Embassy in Riyadh @IndianEmbRiyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah @CGIJeddah are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected pilgrims. Over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled from Saudi Arabia back to India on available flights. This is in addition to more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights and have travelled back to India over the past week. Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest. Our Embassy and Consulate, with the support from community volunteers are extending all possible welfare assistance. 24×7 Control Rooms have been established to help Indian nationals and regular advisories are being issued. Following are the contact details of the 24X7 Control Rooms at Embassy of India, Riyadh and Consulate General of India, Jeddah: Embassy of India, Riyadh: Telephone: +966-554412016; +966-542126784 Toll-free: 8002471234 (Calls from within KSA only) WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (Messages only) Consulate General of India, Jeddah: Telephone: +966-12-2614093; +966-556122301 WhatsApp: +966-536209704 (Messages only) — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 22, 2026

24x7 control rooms set up

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The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah have established 24x7 control rooms to assist Indian nationals affected by the situation. The diplomatic missions are also providing all possible welfare assistance with support from community volunteers.

Regular advisories are being issued to keep Indian nationals informed about the situation and the assistance available to them.

The embassy and consulate are coordinating with relevant stakeholders to address the concerns of affected pilgrims and facilitate their return to India as soon as possible.

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Helpline numbers for Indian nationals

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has shared the following contact details for assistance:

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Embassy of India, Riyadh

Telephone: +966-554412016, +966-542126784

Toll-free: 8002471234 (calls from within Saudi Arabia only)

WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only)

Consulate General of India, Jeddah

Telephone: +966-12-2614093, +966-556122301

WhatsApp: +966-536209704 (messages only)

Indian nationals requiring assistance have been advised to use these contact channels for support.