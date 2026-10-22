SEBI warns investors against fake stock tips on invitation-only WhatsApp groups

SEBI described this practice as “astroturfing”, in which fabricated support is used to influence unsuspecting investors into acting on stock tips and trading calls.

How the WhatsApp stock tip scam operates

According to SEBI, the operators of these groups use testimonials, purported trading success and messages from other members to establish credibility. Investors may be encouraged to follow recommendations based on claims of substantial profits, even when those claims are fabricated.

The regulator also flagged a recurring tactic used after authorities or enforcement agencies suspend such groups. Members typically receive a message from a new number claiming that the previous group has been banned because of social media platform restrictions. They are then invited to join a replacement group promising daily stock recommendations and trading guidance.

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SEBI warned investors to treat such messages as red flags and leave the groups rather than follow the new invitation.

The regulator’s advisory comes amid concerns over unauthorised investment advice and misleading claims circulated through digital platforms, where investors may find it difficult to establish the identity and credentials of those offering recommendations.

SEBI issues safety guidelines for investors

The regulator has advised investors not to join invitation-only WhatsApp groups run by unknown individuals or people claiming to be stock market experts, particularly those operating through overseas numbers. Investors should also avoid being influenced by profit claims, praise or trade confirmations posted by other group members, as these could be deliberately planted.

SEBI has further warned investors against opening accounts on, or transferring money to, trading platforms and applications recommended through such groups. Investors should not share details of their holdings or trading accounts with the operators.

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Instead, the regulator has urged investors to deal only with SEBI-registered intermediaries and use authentic trading applications. The registration status of market intermediaries can be checked through SEBI’s official website, while information on trading applications of registered intermediaries is available through its investor support portal.

What investors should watch out for

The key warning signs include unsolicited invitations to closed WhatsApp groups, purported experts operating through overseas numbers, exaggerated profit claims and requests to move to a new group after the previous one is suspended.

SEBI has urged investors to remain vigilant while participating in the securities market and avoid acting on unverified stock recommendations. The regulator’s advisory reinforces the importance of checking credentials before relying on investment advice, particularly when recommendations are circulated through private messaging groups.

Investors should verify the registration of any intermediary independently and avoid transferring money or disclosing account information based solely on claims made in online groups.