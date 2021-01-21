PM Modi, CMs likely to be vaccinated in second phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers may be vaccinated in the second round of vaccination drive. PM Modi, during his meeting with CMs of different states, reportedly said politicians who are above 50 could be vaccinated in the next phase, News18 reported citing sources.

Vaccination of priority groups was one of the items on the agenda in the meeting between the PM and CMs of different states, which was held on November 24.

The Centre is currently conducting phase 1 of the vaccination, under which healthcare workers and frontline workers are getting vaccinated.

Overall, 30 crore people from priority groups will be vaccinated first. These 30 crore Indians come from three groups - 1 crore healthcare providers, 2 crore frontline workers and 27 crore people over 50 and under 50 with co-morbidities.

This will allow ministers and chief ministers who are above 50 years of age to be vaccinated first. Those below 50 years of age and face comorbidities, are likely to be vaccinated next.

"We believe in the initial phase, vaccination will be limited. However, it'll increase in subsequent months. Therefore, all different priority groups can be vaccinated together," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said last month.

In total 7.43 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs, with 1,12,007 beneficiaries vaccinated on 20th January (till 06:00 pm) alone, according to a report of the Union Health Ministry.

On Tuesday, 1,77,368 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 3,800 sessions.

Also read: BT Buzz: Who will fund India's mega COVID-19 vaccination?