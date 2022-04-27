PM Modi to meet CMs of states, UTs at 12pm to discuss COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual interaction with the chief ministers of all states and union territories on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country today at 12 noon. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation at the conference.

“PM Modi will interact with CMs on the COVID-related situation in the country through video conferencing tomorrow at 12 noon,” an official told news agency PTI.

At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th April, will be interacting with state Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2022

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi also urged people to stay alert to the threat from coronavirus in the wake of various festivals and continue to follow COVID-appropriate behavior which includes wearing face masks and hand hygiene.

The Prime Minister also said in his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast that festivals like Akshaya Tritiya, Eid, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated in the coming days.

He said, “All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony.”

“In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert of coronavirus. Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are necessary measures for prevention, keep following them,” the Prime Minister noted.

India’s tally of COVID-19 cases went up to 4, 30, 62,569 cases with 2,483 new cases being reported in a day whereas active cases dropped to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Death toll reached 5, 23,622 with 1,399 new deaths as per this data.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved three COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use authorisation for children across different age groups.

These are Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D for those aged 12 years and above, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for those between 6-12 years of age and Biological E’s Corbevax for those in the age bracket of 5-12 years.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: COVID-19: 86% of India's adult population fully vaccinated, says Mandaviya

Also read: Indian scientists indicate that antiallergic drug Montelukast can help treat Covid-19