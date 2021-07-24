Results of Covaxin trials on children expected by Sept: AIIMS chief

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said the trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on children are underway and the results of the same should come out in September.

The trial is being conducted by categorising children as per their age wherein 175 children of each age group have been included. An interim report will be released after all the children have been administered the second dose.

"The vaccines for children should come out now because trials in India are already there in the vaccines which are available in India, the Bharat Biotech trial is in the final phase by September we will have the data," Dr Guleria told ANI.

He further added that the trials of the COVID-19 vaccine for children developed by the Ahmedabad-based pharma firm Zydus Cadila is also going on in full swing.

Guleria also had some good news for kids who have been locked up at home since the pandemic began and are taking online classes currently. He stated that schools can be reopened in a graded manner as vaccines should be available for children in the coming few weeks or by September, adding that this will protect the kids and build confidence in the public that children are safe.

With the apprehensions of a likely third COVID-19 wave looming large, many health experts and doctors believe that a higher number of children will be particularly vulnerable this time.

with agency inputs

